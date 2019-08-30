Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / Exxon sells Indonesia’s Banyu Urip crude to Shell, Bangchak -sources

Exxon sells Indonesia’s Banyu Urip crude to Shell, Bangchak -sources

in Freight News 30/08/2019

Exxon Mobil has sold 300,000 barrels of Indonesia’s Banyu Urip crude each to Royal Dutch Shell and Thailand’s Bangchak Corp at premiums equivalent to around $5.60-$5.70 to dated Brent on a free-on-board basis via a tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

The cargoes are due to load over Oct. 24-28.

Banyu Urip, operated by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, is Indonesia’s top crude producing field.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software