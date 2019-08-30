Exxon sells Indonesia’s Banyu Urip crude to Shell, Bangchak -sources

Exxon Mobil has sold 300,000 barrels of Indonesia’s Banyu Urip crude each to Royal Dutch Shell and Thailand’s Bangchak Corp at premiums equivalent to around $5.60-$5.70 to dated Brent on a free-on-board basis via a tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

The cargoes are due to load over Oct. 24-28.

Banyu Urip, operated by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, is Indonesia’s top crude producing field.

