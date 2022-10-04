ExxonMobil and Tata NYK Shipping have completed a delivery of bio-based marine fuel oil in the port of Singapore: The 0.50% sulphur fuel contains up to 25% fatty acid methyl esters

ExxonMobil successfully completed a commercial bio-based marine fuel oil bunkering in the port of Singapore on 26th September 2022. Tata NYK Shipping deployed its Sagar series of vessel (MV Sagar Moti), currently carrying salt from Mundra (in India) to Vietnam, which received ExxonMobil’s marine biofuel via a ship-to-ship transfer in Singapore waters before heading to discharge port.

The fuel oil is a combination of a conventional 0.50% sulphur fuel with up to 25% waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). The resulting blend meets ISO 8217:2017*, with the exception of FAME content, which complies with EN 14214**. The bio-component has been accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) organisation. ExxonMobil is already supplying marine biofuel in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, following a successful sea trial.

“Tata NYK is pleased to partner with ExxonMobil and believes marine biofuels have an important role to play in achieving Tata NYK’s sustainability goals. We are targeting to achieve approximately 20-22% CO2 emissions reduction compared with conventional petroleum based HFO/VLSFO, calculated on an energy basis,” said Captain Zareer Antia, Senior General Manager, Marine, Technical & Operations, Tata NYK. “As an engine-ready fuel, we already understand the storage, handling and treatment requirements of this fuel, which makes it an ideal choice for us. Tata NYK has been examining biofuels with continuous trials and is at the forefront in meeting its Customer’s sustainability goals.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Tata NYK for this successful delivery of marine biofuels in Singapore,” said Haur-Bin Chua, Regional Commercial Fuels Sales Director, Marine, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific. “As an engine-ready fuel, the bio-based marine fuel oil can be used without the need for expensive fuel system or engine modifications, and can help provide ship operators with an immediate reduction in emissions, compared with full hydrocarbon alternatives. Our ISCC-approved marine biofuels enable us to support our customers’ sustainability ambitions.”

Source: ExxonMobil