ExxonMobil announces low sulfur EMF.5 range; extends supply reach

ExxonMobil has announced its low sulfur engineered marine fuels, or EMF.5, range and plans to expand supply locations for the range as the International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur limit rule for marine fuels approaches, ExxonMobil marine fuels venture manager Luca Volta told S&P Global Platts this week.

ExxonMobil is expanding the reach of the EMF.5 range to Zeebrugge — a key port for the car carrier industry — where ExxonMobil will deploy estuary barges, Volta said.

This latest expansion in Belgium comes after ExxonMobil announced several locations for its 2020-compliant fuels last year. This includes ports in Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, the Port of Singapore and Thailand.

“We will continue to expand our presence ahead of the 2020 deadline,” Volta said.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% starting January 1, 2020, down from the current 3.5%. This applies outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

Shipowners will have to either burn cleaner, more expensive fuels or install scrubber units for burning high sulfur fuel oil.

“Just meeting the 16 specifications in Table 2 of the ISO 8217:2017 International Marine Fuel Standard is not enough; Clause 5 of ISO 8217:2017 is also very important,” Volta said. It was essential for shipowners to look at this clause, particularly at a time when fuel quality problems were likely to become more complex due to the emergence of new fuels and blends with varied viscosity, he added.

Specifically, Clause 5.2 of ISO 8217:2017 states the fuel “shall be free from any material at a concentration that causes the fuel to be unacceptable for use in accordance with Clause 1 (ie material not at a concentration that is harmful to personnel, jeopardizes the safety of the ship, or adversely affects the performance of the machinery).”

In this context, ExxonMobil’s 0.5% sulfur compliant bunker fuels — EMF.5 — are aligned to ISO 8217:2017 specifications, Volta said. Its EMF.5 range will be available commercially towards end September/early October, he added.

The company’s low-sulfur fuels announced to date, which form part of the EMF.5 range, are compatible with each other provided that bunkering, storage and handling best practice guidance is followed, Volta said. With this range, vessel operators will not only be able to comply with the stipulated sulfur limits, but will also have access to quality, he added.

CHALLENGES IN 2020

In the past few months, there has been considerable progress in the maritime industry to ready for IMO 2020, Volta said. “We are at the deployment stage now … people are at the forefront,” he added.

Shipowners have drawn or are drawing up detailed plans for a fuel switchover, Volta said. This includes aspects such as tank cleaning and tank segregation, as well as firming up contracts with suppliers to secure their fuel of choice, he added.

On the supply side, there have been a number of announcements from both international and state oil companies about the availability of 0.5% sulfur compliant bunker fuels, while major ports such as Rotterdam and Singapore have also provided more clarity to the industry regarding the availability of different fuels, as well as the checks that will be in place to ensure strict enforcement, Volta said.

As shipowners prepare for compliance, the number of scrubbers has also seen an accelerated uptake, he noted.

The number of ships fitted with scrubbers by 1 January, 2020 is set to be around 4,000, alleviating some pressure on VLSFO demand, the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association said in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, 2020 brings an important change in the role of suppliers as well as customers, Volta said.

“Suppliers have to move from a world of just producing fuels to formulating fuels, while shipowners have to move from a world of fuel procurement to one of fuel management,” Volta said.

In this context, ExxonMobil has also developed methods for modifying fuel composition to improve its characteristics, he said.

Shipowners and vessel operators will have to understand the characteristics of the fuels they intend to use and how that will affect performance, among other things, Volta said.

“They need to ask the right questions [about the quality of fuels] and make an informed choice,” he said.

To ensure this, customers need to engage with their suppliers and “be sure of what they are getting” because the quality of the fuel will be of paramount importance come 2020, he said.

Luca also said that the Publicly Available Specification, which is due later this year, will provide guidance as to the application of the existing ISO 8217:2017 standard to 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel oils ahead of the IMO 2020 deadline.

