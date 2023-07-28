ExxonMobil announces second-quarter 2023 results

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.9 billion, or $1.94 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion for the first half of 2023, in line with the company’s full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion.

Structural earnings improvements contributed to strong second-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion

Achieved record quarterly production in the Permian and Guyana, demonstrating excellent operational performance

Highest second-quarter global refinery throughput in the last 15 years1

Expanded leadership in carbon capture and storage by agreeing to acquire Denbury and reaching 5 million metric tons per year of CO2 offtake contracts with industrial customers2

“The work we’ve been doing to improve our underlying profitability is reflected in our second-quarter results, which doubled from what we earned in a comparable industry commodity price environment4 just five years ago,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Earnings totaled more than $19 billion during the first half of the year, and we are on track to structurally reduce costs by $9 billion at year end compared to 2019. Production is up 20% year-over-year in Guyana and the Permian, and we are playing a leading role in the industry’s energy transition with an agreement to acquire Denbury and with three world-scale CO2 offtake agreements. This reflects the significant opportunity to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by creating a compelling customer decarbonization proposition with the potential to reduce Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 million metric tons per year5.”

Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Earnings were $7.9 billion compared with first-quarter earnings of $11.4 billion. Excluding the identified item associated with additional European taxes on the energy sector, earnings were $7.9 billion compared with $11.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings. Results benefited from the absence of prior quarter unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts.

The company remains on track to deliver $9 billion of structural cost savings by the end of 2023 relative to 2019, having achieved cumulative structural cost savings of $8.3 billion to date.

Cash flow from operations totaled $9.4 billion and free cash flow was $5.0 billion, which includes a net working capital impact of $3.6 billion primarily driven by higher seasonal cash tax payments. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital was $13.0 billion. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio remained at 17% and net-debt- to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $29.6 billion.

The three new central organizations formed this past quarter, Global Business Solutions, ExxonMobil Supply Chain, and Global Trading, are off to a good start, further leveraging the company’s scale and integrated business model to lower cost and improve performance.

Shareholder Distributions

Second-quarter shareholder distributions of $8.0 billion included $4.3 billion of share repurchases and $3.7 billion of dividends.

The Corporation declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on Sept. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2023.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Carbon Capture and Storage1

Already a global leader in carbon capture and storage (CCS), ExxonMobil expanded its position further by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. The planned acquisition provides ExxonMobil with one of the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline networks in the United States at 1,300 miles, most of which is located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, one of the largest U.S. markets for CO2 emissions. The planned acquisition includes 10 strategically located onshore sequestration sites as well as Denbury’s 20- plus years of expertise in transporting and storing CO2. An established, cost-efficient transportation and storage system accelerates CCS deployment for ExxonMobil and third-party customers and underpins multiple low- carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

ExxonMobil and Nucor Corporation, one of North America’s largest steel producers, have entered into a long- term commercial agreement in which ExxonMobil, subject to government permitting, will capture, transport, and store up to 800,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from Nucor’s steel manufacturing site in Convent, Louisiana. The project, expected to start up in 2026, will tie into the same CO2 infrastructure that will be used by the company’s project with CF Industries.

The agreement with Nucor is the third CCS agreement announced in the past twelve months and brings the total contracted CO2 to transport and store for third-party customers to 5 million metric tons per year. That is equivalent to replacing approximately 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles2, which is roughly equal to the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads today.

1 The emission reduction outcome of these projects is subject to the timing and regulatory approval of necessary permits, acquisition of rights of way, changes in regulatory policy, supply chain disruptions, and other market conditions.

2 ExxonMobil analysis based on assumptions for U.S. in 2022, including average distance traveled, fuel efficiency, average power grid carbon intensity, electric vehicle charging efficiency and other factors. Gas-powered cars include light-duty vehicles (cars, light trucks and SUVs).

Upstream second-quarter earnings were $4.6 billion, a decrease of $1.9 billion from the first quarter. The main factors were lower natural gas prices, which declined 40%, and seasonally higher scheduled maintenance. Identified items unfavorably impacted earnings by $12 million this quarter, down from $158 million in the previous quarter. Earnings excluding identified items decreased from $6.6 billion in the first quarter to $4.6 billion in the second quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $6.8 billion. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $6.5 billion, driven by lower crude and natural gas realizations. Production in Guyana and the Permian grew by a combined 20% compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was offset by impacts from divestments, the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, and government-mandated curtailments.

Year-to-date earnings were $11.0 billion, a decrease of $4.8 billion versus the first half of 2022. The prior-year period was negatively impacted by an identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $7.6 billion year-over-year. Higher production from advantaged projects in Guyana and the Permian provided a partial offset to lower crude and natural gas realizations. Year-to-date production was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Excluding divestments, entitlements, government mandates, and the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net production grew by more than 160,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by Guyana and the Permian.

Energy Products second-quarter earnings totaled $2.3 billion, down $1.9 billion from the first quarter. Industry margins declined sequentially from a strong first quarter on weaker diesel margins as Russian supply concerns eased. Lower margins were partially offset by higher volumes from the first full quarter of the Beaumont refinery expansion, lower scheduled maintenance, and continued strong reliability.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $3.0 billion from lower industry refining margins, partly offset by increased marketing and trading contributions.

Year-to-date earnings were $6.5 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion versus the first half of 2022. Margins improved as higher marketing and trading contributions more than offset declining industry refining margins. In addition, the impact from higher volumes, mainly from the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion and improved reliability, was partly offset by higher planned maintenance expense.

Chemical Products second-quarter earnings were $828 million, up from $371 million in the first quarter, mainly on improved margins from lower feed costs. Earnings also benefited from lower planned maintenance expense and increased sales volumes.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $248 million on weaker industry margins and unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion versus the first half of 2022, driven by weaker industry margins, lower sales volumes reflecting softer market fundamentals in the first quarter, and higher planned maintenance.

The Baytown chemical expansion project, which will add 750 kta of performance chemicals production, achieved mechanical completion in the second quarter, with a phased start-up expected in the third quarter this year.

Specialty Products earnings were $671 million, down $103 million from the first quarter. Lower basestock margins and higher scheduled maintenance expense were partly offset by favorable tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings increased by $254 million. Stronger finished lubes and basestock margins were partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.4 billion, an increase of $552 million versus the first half of 2022. Both basestock and finished lubes margins improved from lower feed costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

During the second quarter, ExxonMobil announced it is planning to build a lubricants manufacturing plant in Raigad, India. The new plant is expected to produce 159,000 kiloliters of finished lubricants per year to help meet demand growth in India, with start-up expected by year-end 2025.

Corporate and Financing reported net charges of $506 million. This was an increase of $151 million versus the first quarter driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, net charges increased $220 million. Unfavorable tax items and foreign exchange impacts were partly offset by lower financing costs.

Year-to-date charges were $861 million, a decrease of $119 million compared to the first half of 2022. Excluding the identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net charges decreased $21 million.

