ExxonMobil buys shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources in major resource boost

ExxonMobil on Oct. 11 announced a definitive agreement to buy US shale pioneer Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-share deal worth $59.5 billion that it said would more than double its Permian footprint.

In a statement, the US major estimated the combination of Pioneer’s acreage with the major’s existing acreage would lift its total Permian resources to 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent and would generate double-digit returns.

The deal “combines Pioneer’s more than 850,000 net acres in the Midland Basin with ExxonMobil’s 570,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins, creating the industry’s leading high-quality undeveloped US unconventional inventory position,” it said.

At the close of the deal, “ExxonMobil’s Permian production volume would more than double to 1.3 million boe/d, based on 2023 volumes, and is expected to increase to approximately 2 million boe/d in 2027,” it said.

“Pioneer is a clear leader in the Permian with a unique asset base and people with deep industry knowledge,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said.

“The combined capabilities of our two companies will provide long-term value creation well in excess of what either company is capable of doing on a standalone basis.”

“Their tier-one acreage is highly contiguous, allowing for greater opportunities to deploy our technologies, delivering operating and capital efficiency,” Woods added.

The acquisition will revive memories of ExxonMobil’s earlier major shale acquisition, that of XTO Energy in 2010, for which the major was widely considered to have over-paid.

However, ExxonMobil said the Pioneer acquisition came with cost benefits. “The combination transforms ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio by increasing lower-cost-of-supply production, as well as short-cycle capital flexibility,” it said. “The company expects a cost of supply of less than $35/b from Pioneer’s assets.”

“The unique, complementary fit of Pioneer’s contiguous acreage will allow ExxonMobil to drill long, best-in-class laterals — up to four miles — which will result in fewer wells and a smaller surface footprint,” ExxonMobil said.

