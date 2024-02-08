ExxonMobil enhances its Mobil Serv℠ Lubricant Analysis offer with new Singapore test lab

ExxonMobil has enhanced its Mobil Serv℠ Lubricant Analysis with the opening of a new test laboratory in Singapore. The additional facility is designed to help ensure customers can easily and effectively leverage the power of the service to monitor the in-operation performance of their Mobil™ lubricants.

“The opening of the Singapore lab will augment our Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis offer and help our customers to save time and money, while boosting equipment reliability and productivity,” said Glen Sharkowicz, ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Global Marketing Manager,.“It can save users as much as 66% of their sampling time, while providing the information they need to keep their equipment productive and minimise costly repairs.*”

Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis uses one of the most sophisticated interpretation algorithms and ExxonMobil’s extensive used-oil analysis database, which combine to deliver outstanding insights that can help spot issues before they become problems.

“Working with ExxonMobil has enabled PIL to monitor equipment health and optimise lubricant use across our fleet, thereby improving the cost-efficiency of our operations,” said Goh Chung Hun, Head, Fleet Division, Pacific International Lines (PIL). “We are happy to see the setting up of this lab in Singapore and are confident that this will further facilitate a timely analytical service to support us in maximising our fleet’s uptime, contributing to PIL’s aim of ‘driving connectivity’ for our customers.”

Source: ExxonMobil