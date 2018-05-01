ExxonMobil launches mass flow metering system for marine gasoil in Singapore

ExxonMobil Monday said it was launching a mass flow metering system for marine gasoil in Singapore, with the first barge deliveries set to start in May 2018.

On January 1, 2017, Singapore had mandated the use of MFMs for marine fuel oil deliveries to enhance transparency and operational efficiency in the bunker industry. Last week, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it will extend the mandatory use of mass flow meters to all bunker tankers delivering distillates in the Port of Singapore from July 1, 2019.

MFMs measure the flow rate in the pipe, gauging the quantity as well as the mass and density of the fuel.

“The investment, along with MPA-accreditation for the technology, offers vessel operators additional peace of mind when bunkering ExxonMobil marine fuel in Singapore,” the company’s statement showed.

Similar to the use of MFM for marine fuel oil delivery, the use of MFM for distillates will provide better assurance to both the bunker buyers and suppliers on the quantity of bunker fuel delivered.

ExxonMobil started delivering heavy fuel oil in Singapore via MFMs in 2012. Since then over 10 million tons have been delivered using the system, the company added.

Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port. Last year, bunker sales in the city-port rose 4.2% year on year to a record 50.6 million mt, MPA’s January data showed.

Source: Platts