ExxonMobil Marine signs memorandum of understanding with Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology to support students and the development of Indonesia’s shipping industry

ExxonMobil Marine and the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS), a leading university in the field of science and technology in Indonesia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of supporting Indonesian students looking for a career in the marine industry. The agreement underlines ExxonMobil’s commitment to education and nurturing the next generation of talent.

The relationship aims to develop a range of educational opportunities focused on some of international shipping’s most pressing technical issues, including emissions regulations and the use and development of specialised engine lubricants. Both parties also aim to create activities that will help support the country’s wider maritime sector. Joint activities will be coordinated through the ITS Faculty of Marine Technology (Martech).

“Our shared goal is to support students looking for a career in the maritime sector,” said Mochamad Ashari, Rector of ITS. “Through proactive collaboration, we also intend to drive the development of the Indonesian shipping industry.”

The marine industry’s journey to a more sustainable future will require an unparalleled level of training and knowledge, and ExxonMobil recognises the importance of education in achieving this goal. Last year, as a first step, ExxonMobil revamped one of the classrooms to enhance students’ learning experience by creating a more supportive study environment. The formal inauguration of the new classroom was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I firmly believe that our shared vision and commitment to innovation will help to create the next generation leaders and innovators critical to the maritime sector’s future success,” said Joanne Eu, Global Aviation & Marine Lubricants Director of ExxonMobil. “Today’s signing represents a major step towards ensuring that our ambitions become a reality.”

The MOU signing ceremony was held at ITS, Sukolilo Campus, Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday 8 December 2022 and was witnessed by Ahmad Wahid, Director of Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Directorate General of Sea Transportation, Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia and Nurwahidi, Head of SKK Migas Jabanusa.

Source: ExxonMobil