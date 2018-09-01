Recent News

  

ExxonMobil offers November cargo from Australia's Gorgon LNG: sources

01/09/2018

ExxonMobil Corp has offered to sell a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the 15.6-million-tonnes-a-year Gorgon LNG plant in Australia for November, two industry sources said on Friday.

Bids were due on Sept. 3 and were to remain valid until Sept. 5, one of them said.

Gorgon LNG is owned by Chevron, Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell, Japan’s Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA,.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

