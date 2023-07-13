ExxonMobil sees ‘selective’ US LNG offtake deals supporting its growth as global portfolio player

ExxonMobil will continue looking at “selective” investments in US LNG as it seeks to double its global LNG portfolio to around 40 million mt/year by 2030, Andrew Barry, vice president of global LNG marketing at ExxonMobil, told S&P Global Commodity Insights in an interview.

The oil and natural gas giant’s strategy for shoring up its US LNG supply over the past year has seen the company venture beyond the large-scale approach it has traditionally taken to its LNG projects, including the more than $10 billion Golden Pass LNG terminal it is building with majority-owner QatarEnergy in Texas. Instead, ExxonMobil has opted for an approach more similar to some of its peers — signing long-term supply contracts tied to third-party US LNG projects, which offer fixed fees and destination flexibility.

“From our perspective, the equity position that we have is really Golden Pass,” Barry said in an interview at the LNG2023 conference in Vancouver, British Columbia. “We’re supplementing that.”

Third-party deals

ExxonMobil signed its first-ever long-term supply contracts for volumes from a third-party project only in May 2022, a pair of sale and purchase agreements for LNG from Venture Global’s Plaquemines and CP2 export projects in Louisiana, each for 1 million mt/year.

Since then, ExxonMobil has signed another three SPAs of the same size and for the same 20-year term – a July 2022 deal tied to developer NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in Texas and, most recently in February, two contracts linked to Mexico Pacific’s proposed Saguaro Energia LNG terminal on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, which would use US feedgas. ExxonMobil also has an option for another 1 million mt/year from Mexico Pacific.

“We’ve been making selective purchases to grow the portfolio,” Barry said. “It gives us a diversity of supply.”

ExxonMobil will continue to consider buying additional offtake from US LNG projects and investing in supply in other countries as part of its ambitions to grow its LNG portfolio via third-party supply deals, joint venture arrangements or new liquefaction projects.

“We are constantly looking at the different opportunities,” Barry said. “Fundamentally, the way we look at our portfolio is that it’s going to be the lowest cost and the lowest emissions.”

The recent string of deals with US projects brought ExxonMobil’s total US supply volumes to about 10 million mt/year, combined with the roughly 5 million mt/year that represent ExxonMobil’s share of the volumes form Golden Pass.

ExxonMobil will market 30% of Golden Pass volumes, after announcing with QatarEnergy in October 2022 that they would independently trade their own equity shares of LNG from the project, having decided to end the Ocean LNG joint venture they had established to offtake and market the entire production of the facility.

“We are working extremely hard to get it up and running as quickly as we can,” Barry said. “It will be an important time from a market perspective to have those volumes up, hopefully before the winter next year.”

Preference for US-sourced supply

ExxonMobil has not disclosed how much LNG it is actually marketing across its portfolio or spelled out how much offtake from Golden Pass has been contracted, although the company has said it would be comfortable holding uncontracted volumes from the project.

Barry said only that ExxonMobil is marketing “multiple” million mt/year “linked into different agreements and timing of opportunities.” The company’s portfolio model does not link individual deals to projects when it sells LNG.

“We are not taking the Golden Pass [volumes] and selling it to a buyer to say ‘You are getting LNG from Golden Pass,'” he said. “It’s more of a portfolio perspective.”

But Barry did acknowledge the dominant preference for US-sourced supply in the wave of long-term contracting over the past year amid an increased focus on energy security, with the gas market upheaval following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have always believed in the importance of long-term contracts,” Barry said.

The contracting wave tied to US projects has been supported by favorable price spreads between Henry Hub and end-user markets as well as the flexibility of US supply. And aggregators have accounted the lion’s share of contracted US volumes since the start of 2022.

“If you are interested in buying Henry Hub, you have a lot of options,” Barry said. “If you are looking to buy at different indices there are less options. We see requests coming to us because we can do both. The requests are more on different indices than Henry Hub because of the fact that it’s an advantage that we can bring, and so we are definitely seeing that.”

The US projects that ExxonMobil committed to offtake from offered “location diversity,” Barry said, particularly in the case of Rio Grande and Saguaro Energia. Both projects will use gas from the Permian Basin, where ExxonMobil is one of the largest producers. He also cited confidence in the progress of the US developers as a key factor.

“At the end of the day, a key consideration for us is our view of the progress and the likelihood that the project is going to go ahead,” Barry said.

Golden Pass

Most US developers rely on long-term contracts with creditworthy counterparties to underpin financing for their projects, making a company like ExxonMobil a coveted offtaker.

Venture Global’s Plaquemines project has already advanced to construction, with the developer reaching a final investment decision in March on the second phase of the project, while NextDecade expects to reach FID this month on the Rio Grande project.

When ExxonMobil and QatarEnergies commercially sanctioned Golden Pass in February 2019, the project sponsors did so without announcing without announcing any long-term contracts – something only a small pool of deep-pocked players have the ability to do.

ExxonMobil’s Golden Pass investment, Barry said, “demonstrated the confidence that we had in the project and the confidence we had in the industry” at a time when there had been a dearth of final investment decisions on new US LNG export capacity.

As global LNG leaders gathered in Vancouver, a key topic at the conference was how to accelerate the next cycle of LNG export projects and where the financing will come from. Barry described the growing trend of international oil companies investing in US LNG projects as “without a doubt” helpful in getting projects across the line.

“If you step back and say what are the challenges of US projects – They have been numerous, right, whether it’s the regulatory permitting side, whether it’s the cost side, which has been difficult to manage, and then the financing,” Barry said. “Ensuring that you have got the backup and that credit support from having an IOC is obviously very advantageous. And it’s a good thing for an industry . . .There has been an underinvestment to get those projects up and running.”

