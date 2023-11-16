ExxonMobil starts crude output at third offshore Guyana project

ExxonMobil started production Nov. 14 at the Payara field offshore Guyana, setting the country’s total output to 620,000 b/d, the company said.

ExxonMobil, the operator on the Stabroek Block, said the Prosperity floating production, storage and offloading vessel is “expected to reach initial production of approximately 220,000 b/d over the first half of next year as new wells come online.”

The Guyana government on Nov. 14 said 45 wells are expected to come on stream at Payara to pump 600 million barrels of oil from the Payara field.

The government said it is “committed to utilizing the revenues provided by this resource to further improve public infrastructure, the educational and healthcare systems and our various social programs.”

The company said its additional capacity will be the third major milestone towards reaching a combined production capacity of more than 1.2 million b/d on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027.

“Each new project supports economic development and access to resources that will benefit Guyanese communities while also helping to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

“We’re pleased to work in partnership with the Guyanese government to make reliable energy accessible and sustainable,” he was quoted as saying in a government statement.

ExxonMobil Guyana says it anticipates six FPSOs will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027. Yellowtail and Uaru, the fourth and fifth projects, are in progress and will each produce approximately 250,000 b/d of oil. The company says it is working with the government of Guyana to secure regulatory approvals for a sixth project at Whiptail.

ExxonMobil boasts that Prosperity joins the Liza Unity as two of the world’s first FPSOs to be awarded the SUSTAIN-1 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping in recognition of the sustainability of its design, documentation and operational procedures.

ExxonMobil Guyana says its developments are generating around 30% lower greenhouse gas intensity than the average of ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio. According to the independent research firm Rystad Energy, they are also among the best performing in the world with respect to emissions intensity, outpacing 75% of global oil and gas producing assets.

Source: Platts