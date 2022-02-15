Facial Recognition Used at Ashdod Sea Port Israel to Improve Efficiency and Speed During Supply Chain Crisis

As supply chain disruptions continue to wreak havoc on global economies, biometrics technology provider Oosto is helping to ease port security and landside operations burdened with increased security challenges, operational risks, and tightening regulations through the use of the company’s leading visual AI-driven access control solution.

Group 207, a leading-edge maritime logistics operator in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, recently implemented Oosto’s facial recognition technology for video surveillance of all cargo-handling activities for its customers. The company’s cutting-edge, 70,000 square-meter facility saw almost immediate results upon implementation of OnAccess for security-screening authentication of cargo and ground-handling personnel. Oosto’s solution instantly recognized authorized individuals which led to a substantial amount of manpower saved, reduction in man-hours, increased operational transparency, and a rapid return on investment. In fact, Oosto calculated waiting time reductions totaling 15-20 minutes per driver on average.

Prior to implementing Oosto’s OnAccess access control solution on their premises, Group 207 was challenged with a manual check-in, credentialing, and identification authorization process of its cargo handlers, which resulted in long lines, inefficiencies, and frustration among contracted drivers.

“Before we implemented Oosto’s facial recognition solution, we had a problem with identification which required a truck driver to provider his paperwork to a receptionist who would then work to identify the driver and certify the paperwork was correct,” said Ofer Margules, Chief Operating Officer of Group 207. “Now, we don’t need the paperwork, we don’t need the receptionist. The truck driver just goes to Oosto’s system, the system recognizes the driver and he can access the cargo he came for. Today, if you ask any driver at this port where the most convenient place to get logistics services in terminals is, definitely they will tell you Group 207.”

“We are thrilled that Group 207 has chosen to partner with Oosto on this top-priority endeavor“ said Ofer Schmidt, Oosto’s sales director for central Europe and Israel. “This represents a proven scenario of the value that secure, real-time visibility solutions bring to logistics service providers in today’s capacity-constrained supply chain environment. In this use case, we can accurately measure the man-hours saved, both on the part of the drivers and in terms of Group 207’s manpower, and clearly present a rapid return on investment.”

Logistics providers are increasingly exploring new approaches to unlock efficiencies in port operations to help combat customs clearance delays and traffic bottlenecks; docking and unloading delays of cargo containers; protect goods from cargo pilferage; and meet security clearances. Efficient, rapid door-to-door cargo transport is critical as the volume of goods transported by global container fleets has nearly doubled in recent years and cargo pileups at ports have reached crisis levels during the pandemic.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 90% of the world’s goods are currently shipped by sea, with maritime shipping volumes projected to triple by 2050. This growth brings both opportunities and challenges to logistics providers and transportation companies in the near future and associated operational burdens on port security measures and procedures to safeguard people, ports and cargo will only intensify the necessity and adoption of biometric technologies as a result.

Source: Oosto