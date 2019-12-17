Factbox: French refineries brace for further disruption amid strikes

A national day of protests on Tuesday threatens to disrupt the supply of oil products as strikes at key refineries continue Monday.

Impact has been limited according to traders and analysts, but as concerns and unrest grow there is a real risk of motor fuel stockpiling, product deliveries being blocked and the halting of units.

The industrial action, which started December 5, has been extended several times and all plants are expected to join the general protests on December 17.

Unions could extend the strike action and fully shut down installations at some refineries, with a decision on whether to do so expected Thursday, the CGT union said.

Much will depend on the duration of the protests and strikes, but “in theory dated Brent is likely to be bearish and cracks bullish, especially if refinery runs are seriously affected,” said S&P Global Platts Analytics consultant Segio Baron.

“Market reaction is muted, which means the market is not pricing in the impacts of the strikes in a big way, but that could change,” he added.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Oil refineries, biofuel plants

**France’s seven oil refineries continue to operate normally and only two have problems with product deliveries, the ministry of ecology said Friday.

**French oil industry group UFIP said that all refineries are operating, although oil terminals at some sites, including Grandpuits, Donges and La Mede, are blockaded. However, only 1.6% of the 11,000 petrol stations in France face some shortages as of Friday.

**Three plants remain on strike including at Grandpuits refinery, its La Mede biofuels plant and Petroineos’ Lavera refinery and this industrial action will continue on Tuesday.

**Gonfreville is the biggest refinery with a capacity of 247,000 b/d. It endured a fire at the weekend which caused operations to be partially suspended and caused the strike to halt. According to local media reports, there have been several incidents at the plant in recent days, after its start-up from maintenance.

**Gonfreville’s refinery output represents 12% of France’s total refining capacity and the petrochemicals plant accounts for 11% of plastics produced in France. Total confirmed Monday its CDU was offline.

**Total’s Donges, which has seen some disruption, has a capacity of 219,000 b/d. Donges will restart strike tomorrow for 72 hours but depots nearby are blocked today by industry action.

**The strike at France’s 109,000 b/d Feyzin refinery had finished and the refinery restarted in early December. However, French labor unions called on employees in all sectors to take part in industrial action against the government’s pension reforms.

**Supply from other ExxonMobil and Petroineos’ refineries has not been affected, UFIP said, which includes the 240,000 b/d capacity Port-Jerome or Gravenchon refinery, the 136,000 b/d Fos refinery as well as Lavera. Staff at ExxonMobil’s Fos refinery have been joining the strike on and off, with deliveries partly affected.

Fuel depots/ LNG

**Total’s Flandres oil depot is also on strike Monday and Tuesday with 1.2 million mt of stocks.

**French LNG terminals Fos Tonkin and Montoir-de-Bretagne were also affected, albeit limited, with prices barely moving, indicating how long the French gas market remains.

PRICES

Diesel

**CIF Northwest European cargoes of ultra-low sulphur diesel at $600.50/mt Friday, $7.75/mt higher on the day, and were assessed at a $5.25/mt premium over the front-month ICE low-sulfur gasoil future, down from a $5.50/mt premium Thursday.

**The CIF Mediterranean ULSD cargoes were assessed at a two-month low of a $5.50/mt premium over the January ICE LSGO future, down from a $6.25/mt premium the previous day.

**FOB ARA ULSD barges were assessed at a 50 cents/mt discount to the January ICE LSGO future, down from flat Thursday. This brought the FOB ARA physical ULSD crack to a $12.14/barrel premium over Dated Brent, 15 cents/b higher on the day.

Gasoline, jet

**FOB ARA Eurobob gasoline barges were assessed at $577.75/mt Friday, $8.25/mt higher on the day, and assessed at a $7.25/mt premium over the front-month Eurobob gasoline swap, up from a $6.25/mt premium Thursday.

**The FOB ARA Eurobob gasoline physical crack was assessed at a $1.67/b premium over Dated Brent Friday, 14 cents/b higher on the day.

**The jet FOB FARAG barge crack versus dated Brent was at $12.16/b Friday, rebounding slightly from a six-month low of $11.01/b reached on December 9.

**According to a trader, some jet cargoes are floating outside some key European ports despite having been bought, mainly floating outside Le Havre, just looking to discharge due to the strike.

TRADE FLOWS

**Some petrol stations are running low on stocks and a few are empty.

**Production has not ceased at the striking refineries but oil products are being prevented from leaving the refineries, so they have reportedly had to reduce run rates.

**Crude arrives in Le Havre in Northwest Europe and the Fluxel-operated Fos-Lavera oil terminals in the Mediterranean. From there it is delivered via pipelines to refineries inside France.

**The pipeline from Le Havre supplies the refineries around the port and Grandpuits, whereas SPSE, which starts at the Mediterranean, supplies refineries in the south of France.

Crude, products stocks

**France held 106 days worth net imports in crude and product stocks at the end of September, well above the 90-day requirement of the International Energy Agency.

**Total industry stocks in OECD Europe fell in October by 14.5 million barrels to 964 million barrels, 15.1 million barrels above the five-year average.

**Crude oil inventories in Europe rose by 2.7 million barrels in October despite refinery throughputs rising by 155,00 b/d in October, according to the IEA. However, runs in France fell by 150,000 b/d, causing crude stocks to build counter-seasonally by 5.9 million barrels.

