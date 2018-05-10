Factbox: Key Iranian crude importers at risk from US sanctions

Now the Trump administration has decided to reinstate US economic sanctions on Iran, the risk of supply disruptions increases for global refiners that have benefited from increased Iranian exports over the past few years.

The following is a list of the key buyers of Iranian crude that are likely to feel the impact of the US’ exit from the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

CHINA

The world’s largest crude importer is also the largest customer for Iranian oil.

Imports averaged around 700,000 b/d in the first quarter of 2018.

Key buyers include:

Sinopec, Asia’s largest refiner processes Iranian crude at several of its refineries.

Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, a state-owned trader, is also a significant buyer and sells this oil to many China’s refineries.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which operates refineries in Anqing, Baling, Beihai, Beijing Yanshan, Canhzhou, Caofeidan, Changling amongst other, is also a key importer.

INDIA

Imports ranged between 500,000 b/d and 700,000 b/d in Q1.

India’s oil ministry has indicated that imports of Iranian crude for the 2018-19 fiscal year will rise by more than 30% year on year.

Key buyers include:

Essar Oil (now owned by Russia’s Rosneft and Trafigura) – 400,000 b/d refinery in Vadinar on the west coast of India.

India’s largest refiner Indian Oil Corp. – 300,000 b/d Paradip refinery and the 200,000 b/d Chennai refinery.

Reliance, operates the world’s largest refinery complex, a 1.2 million b/d facility in Jamnagar.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) – 300,000 b/d refinery in New Mangalore.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is a sizable buyer of Iranian condensate.

The North Asian country has been buying around 300,000 b/d so far this year.

Key buyers include:

Hanwha Total, South Korea’s largest petrochemical company runs a large steam cracker in Daesan.

SK Energy which has a refining capacity of 840,000 b/d is another key customer.

JAPAN

Japan used to be a key importer of Iranian crude and condensate but its reliance has fallen in the past few years.

Imports have been around 100,000 b/d in the past few months.

Analysts say demand from Japan and South Korea is likely to fall steeply because of the latest sanctions. Japan and South Korea are both key allies of the US.

Key buyers include:

Japan’s biggest refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy runs seven refineries, and is a key importer of Iranian crude.

Cosmo Oil operates three refineries with a total capacity of around 500,000 b/d.

TURKEY

Demand for Iranian crude has grown steadily in the past year as it reduced purchases of Russian Urals crude.

Imports have averaged around 250,000 b/d in the past few months.

The country’s sole refiner Tupras processes Iranian crude at its Izmir and Izmit refineries.

FRANCE

Oil major Total has a supply contract with Iran’s National Iranian Oil Co., and is also investing in the country’s upstream sector.

US sanctions are likely to have an impact on both these deals, and the company is expected to ask for a waiver if sanctions are put in place.

Total processes Iranian crude at its refineries in Normandy, France and in Antwerp, Belgium.

Imports have been around 70,000-100,000 b/d in the past six months.

ITALY

Italy is a consistent buyer of Iranian oil, buying around 150,000-200,000 b/d.

Key importers include:

Saras – 300,000 b/d Sarroch refinery on the island of Sardinia.

Lukoil’s two ISAB refining plants in Sicily, which have a combined capacity of 321,000 b/d.

GREECE

Imports range around 120,000 b/d.

Motor Oil Hellas and Hellenic Petroleum are the main buyers.

UAE

Despite being a key ally of Saudi Arabia, UAE is a big buyers of Iranian condensate, with imports averaging around 130,000-150,000 b/d.

The bulk of this is processed at Emirates National Oil Co.’s 140,000 b/d condensate refinery at Jebel Ali.

OTHER KEY BUYERS

Taiwan’s CPC, Poland’s PKN Orlen, Spain’s Repsol and Cepsa, Syria’s Banias Refining Co..

Source: Platts