FAK Rates – From North Europe to US East Coast and US Gulf

Please find the new applicable CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates (*) as follows as from September 04th, 2023 (gate in date) until further notice:

Base port to base port rates. Out-ports are subject to usual TAO/TAD.

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all ports in North Europe including North France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, Portugal, Spain (Bilbao, Vigo, Gijon)

Destination Range: To all North US Atlantic ports (New York, Norfolk), South Atlantic (Charleston, Savannah, Miami), all US Gulf ports (Houston, New Orleans) or inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry cargo

Date of application: From September 04th, 2023 (gate-in date)

(*) These rates include the Basic freight and the Bunker-related surcharges. They are subject to the THC (Origin and Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and Safety and Security-related surcharges which are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as Contingency charges and local charges may also apply.

Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about commodities not included in the FAK rates, other port pairs, specific equipment or any other pricing information.

Source: CMA CGM