Fall in Port Hedland ore shipment to China

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 56.1 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of July 2018. This was an increase of 6% from the same month in 2017. The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 41.5Mt. This was an increase of 7% from July 2017.

Iron ore exports from the Port of Port Hedland totalled 40.7Mt, an increase of 7% from July 2017. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 171,000 tonnes, an increase of 27% from the same month in 2017. The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.8Mt, a decrease of 3% from July 2017. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 108,000 tonnes, an increase of 52% from the same month in 2017.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority