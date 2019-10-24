Far East Pacific FP1 and North Sea Baltic Express NBS Service – Rotterdam Terminal Change

As of week 44, the FP1 Service will replace its calls at ECT Rotterdam with a Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG).

The adjusted rotation of FP1 will cover following ports:

Rotterdam (RWG) • Hamburg • Le Havre • Southampton • Singapore • Kobe • Nagoya • Tokyo • Shimizu • Singapore • Rotterdam (RWG)

In the same week, the NBS Service will also add a call at Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) on the St. Petersburg sling only.

The revised NBS rotation will be as follows:

Antwerp • Rotterdam (ECT & RWG) • St. Petersburg (CTSP & PLP) • Helsinki • Antwerp • Rotterdam (ECT) • Helsinki • Kotka • Antwerp

Please note RWG Terminal details as follows:

Rotterdam World Gateway

Amoerweg 50

Havennummer 8970

3199 KD Massvlakte Rotterdam

The first sailings, which will call RWG, will be:

“ONE Hong Kong” Voyage 068E, ETS Rotterdam October 28, 2019 (FP1)

“Mississauga Express” Voyage 1944E, ETS Rotterdam, November 01, 2019 (NBS)

Source: Hapag-Lloyd