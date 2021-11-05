Fast Case Resolution: Hapag-Lloyd launches its eighth Quality Promise

“What’s the status of my case?“ Inquiries and issues along the cargo supply chain are part of everyday business. Recognizing the urgency to resolve these cases fast, Hapag-Lloyd guarantees its customers to take care of all cases promptly and in a satisfying manner. To bring this quality approach to life, the carrier has set itself the target to resolve 80 percent of incoming cases within eight business hours and 95 percent within 24 business hours. This ambitious goal is at the core of Hapag-Lloyd´s eighth Quality Promise “Fast Case Resolution”.

“With our quality promises we are continuously improving our operational transport services along the complete customer journey. Part of our idea of premium customer service includes optimized communication with our customers and a fast resolution of their cases. Our goal is to provide service our customers can count on,“ says Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development at Hapag-Lloyd.

The carrier will significantly speed up the handling time between receiving a customer inquiry and providing a dedicated solution for their cases, be it amendments of bookings, space requests, value added services, tracing containers or any other issue or inquiry. Backed by a newly implemented case management system, internal processes are being optimized. The carrier has implemented advanced digital solutions and gathered industry-specific knowledge within the now vertically structured Customer Service team.

Hapag-Lloyd is being fully transparent about its performance on “Fast Case Resolution“ via its Customer Dashboard at both global and individual customer level. Here, customers can track relevant data on the case resolution process of all partners involved.

Launching its eighth quality promise “Fast Case Resolution“ as part of its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd aims to reinforce its relationship with its customers, underline its commitment to higher service quality and pursue the primary objective to be their first-choice carrier according to its goal of becoming “Number One for Quality”.

