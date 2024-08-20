Fast LNG Asset Resumes Production After Scheduled Maintenance Outage

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the scheduled maintenance outage of our 1.4 MTPA Fast LNG 1 asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico (“FLNG”) has been completed, and the FLNG unit has returned to production as scheduled this morning.

This planned outage followed the significant milestone of our first LNG cargo which occurred on August 9th. The FLNG 1 unit is expected to continue its production ramp and will reach full production later this month.

Source: New Fortress Energy Inc.