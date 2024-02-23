Fastest start to the year for money-market inflows – BofA

Investors poured cash into money market funds at the fastest pace on record forthe first weeks of the year, and funnelled another $15 billion into equities in the week to Wednesday, a report from Bank of America Global Research showed on Friday.

Citing EPFR data, BofA said flows to cash were running at an annualised rate of $1.3 trillion in the first weeks of 2024.

In the latest week, as the S&P 500 .SPX hit record highs, investors put $15.2 billion into bonds, including $10.2 billion into investment-grade bond funds, which logged a 16th straight week of inflows, the longest such stretch since October 2021, BofA said.

U.S. small caps saw their largest weekly inflow since June 2022, at $5.1 billion, the bank said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alun John)