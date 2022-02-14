FBX Index February: Looking forward
Recently (over the past two days), however, we’ve started to see cracks in price trends with all FBX Asia-Europe front and backhaul routes seeing variable drops in spot prices. FBX13 China/East Asia to the Mediterrenean is down $586 today. If this price action is sustained, you may see this result in a drop in the value of second half 2022 and 2023 futures. Through the course of January, Q1 2022 futures values had flattened out significantly on the back of generally ‘stablre’ sentiment for very high near-term freight rates. However, the markets beyond Q1 2022 remain heavily backwardated. Hedgers can achieve a better discount on forward rates for 2023 than they can achieve on fixed prices for 2022. Even with this, relative to the cost of very long-term contracts, the futures market still leaves plenty of room to attract selling interest.The 2023 market has been driven by sellers looking to hedge against the impact of very strong ship ordering, which will start to hit the water from mid-2023 onward.
Whilst supply and demand of capacity will continue to be the fundamental basis for freight prices, fuel costs (and further forward, emissions costs) may start to gain more prominence on FBX rates. General resurgence of fuel demand, and the throttling of supply by OPEC+, are bullish for the price of crude. Whilst more goes into the low-sulphur fuel price, this may result in a bigger chunk of the all-in spot price taken up by bunker adjustment factors. Emissions costs are still not well defined, but the sheer value in refitting ships and ordering ‘green’ newbuilds loads the long-term market with high investment requirements. Meanwhile, anecdotally, the uptake of very long-term deals (three years) has been uncertain. The index-linking has seen a bit of resurgence in recent months. This provides a bit more uncertainty in the underlying market.
Source: Baltic Exchange