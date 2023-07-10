FBX Index July 2023: Market summary

The Freightos Baltic Global index fell 9% month on month in June to $1,277/FEU and is now 3% below 2019 levels and at its lowest since October 2019, reflecting monthly decreases across all the major ocean tradelanes.

On the transpacific, early-month GRI pushes by carriers, a 12-day labour slowdown at US West Coast ports and low-water levels in the Panama Canal were not enough to push rates up as demand still lags and larger newbuildings enter the market.

Despite GRIs that pushed rates up about $300/FEU early in the month to both coasts, Asia – North America West Coast rates slumped to $1,192/FEU, 9% lower than a month prior and 14% lower than in 2019. Prices to the US East Coast fell 5% to $2,203/FEU, 17% lower than in 2019 as no significant increase in demand materialised and carriers were not aggressive enough in blanking sailings to sustain a rate climb.

Although still early for a peak season demand bump, reports of persisting excess inventories among some major retailers alongside uncertainty about consumer strength for the remainder of the year is leading many to a pessimistic outlook for peak season 2023.

Despite slight increases in Asia – North Europe volumes at least through April, rates fell 9% in June to $1,297/FEU, a level 88% lower than a year ago and about on par with 2019. The introduction of new ultra large vessels into the market starting in July is likely to represent another challenge to a rate rebound as many Eurozone economies are also showing signs of recession.

Asia – Mediterranean prices fell 11% this month to $2,188/FEU – likely a function of carriers adding capacity as rates to Mediterranean ports remained elevated even as prices on other lanes plummeted – but are still 24% higher than in 2019 as demand has proved more resilient on this lane.

Rates on the transatlantic fell 3% in June to $2,082/FEU and are on par with 2019 levels as carriers added capacity to this lane while demand has cooled over the past few months.

