Feature: Alaska producers finding profitable ways to unlock ‘viscous’ oil in North Slope

Alaska producers are cracking the code in tapping thick “viscous” oil on the North Slope, in an attempt to unlock a portion of the 5.5 billion to 7.5 billion barrels of reserves in place estimated by state geologists.

For decades companies have worked on ways to economically exploit the West Sak, a large deposit that overlays conventional oil reservoirs on the slope.

Efforts were frustrated, however, by the cool, thick nature of the oil – it flows like cooking oil – along with weak, crumbling sandstone reservoir rock that broke loose to clog wellbores and damage equipment.

But now, new drilling and production technologies and years of tinkering, mainly with ways of controlling the loose sand, have made the West Sak wells profitable at current oil prices, Michael Driscoll, ConocoPhillips’ Supervisor of Viscous Development, said in an interview.

North Slope producers ConocoPhillips, BP and Hillcorp Energy are producing from viscous oil deposits in conventional fields they operate, but ConocoPhillips has been the most persistent in exploiting the resource.

The latest project, called North East West Sak, or NEWS, is now producing above projections and was brought in at almost half of the estimated costs, said officials with operator ConocoPhillips.

When work on West Sak viscous oil began in the mid-1980s the best well rates were 250 b/d, with flow rates impeded by the relatively cool temperature of the oil, which is produced from a shallow reservoir.

Loose sandstone complicated the picture. Early experiments to keep sand out of the well bores failed when screens became clogged.

West Sak economics were also limited by the lower quality of the oil, ranging from 16 to 19 degrees API gravity, compared with Prudhoe Bay oil at 29 degrees API.

Despite these problems the huge oil-in-place resource was a tempting target. State geologists estimated the viscous oil resource at 5.5 billion barrels to 7.5 billion barrels overlaying the Kuparuk, Prudhoe Bay and Milne Point fields. Although only a small part of this will be economically produced, it is still a lot of oil.

State geologists expect an oil recovery of one to 1.2 billion barrels barrels of the estimated oil-in-place resources, according to Paul Decker, chief of the resource evaluation group in Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas, This works out to about 15-20% of the oil-in-place, he said. In comparison, the large conventional fields of the slope will likely see recoveries of 40-50%, producing companies have said.

HIGHER WELL RATES

ConocoPhillips is now boasting West Sak well rates of 5,000 b/d by using “multilateral” wells, where separate producing legs are drilled off a single vertical well to surface.

At ConocoPhillips’ latest West Sak development, in the Kuparuk River field, five horizontal producing legs, each about 7,000 feet long, feed oil into the vertical well.

Drilling horizontal multilateral wells was a technique pioneered by ARCO Alaska, ConocoPhillips’s predecessor, on the North Slope primarily to tap thin lateral oil sands in the West Sak and conventional fields that were economically marginal.

The lateral horizontal wells are exposed to much more of the oil-bearing rock than would be the case with a conventional “vertical” producing well, and having several of them shares the cost of the vertical well and surface infrastructure.

There are longer single lateral producing wells being drilled on the North Slope but the West Sak wells are challenging because they are shallow, at depths of 6,000 feet, compared with deeper conventional wells at depths of 9,000 feet, said Ryan Phelps, ConocoPhillips’ staff geologist on the project.

Drilling shallow requires operators to turn the vertical surface well at higher angles to reach 90 degrees, which is not easy. Keeping the drill bits in the West Sak sand layers, which can be as thin as five feet, is also tricky, Phelps said.

Multilateral wells are expensive – each of the horizontal legs at NEWS takes about 50 days to drill. But the wells produce more oil, enough to compensate for the higher costs, said Federico Caldelas, ConocoPhillips’ senior reservoir engineer on NEWS.

Driscoll said ConocoPhillips is also making progress on sand control, using a new type of ultra-fine mesh screen that seems to be working.

Another problem developed when water flooding was introduced in an attempt to boost production rates. “Breakthroughs” of water through loose rocks went straight to the producing well instead of pushing oil ahead of it to the well.

This problem, which has deviled all companies working on viscous oil, has been mitigated by using a down-hole device that targets micro-applications of water to specific layers of oil-bearing sand.

“We’re able to surgically put the water exactly where we want it be,” Driscoll said.

NEWS began producing in November 2017 at about 10,000 b/d with three producers currently on line. A fourth well will start producing in mid-September, which will boost output. ConocoPhillips had estimated peak production at 8,000 b/d initially.

Higher production is a result of better-than-expected reservoir performance and growing experience in working with the reservoir.

ConocoPhillips has also reduced the cost of the project by 45 percent, Driscoll said. This has made ConocoPhillips more confident it can put viscous oil into the company’s long-term North Slope development plans, company spokesperson Amy J. Burnett said.

“This has now gone mainstream for us,” she said.

The company is now planning a new phase for West Sak it calls “Eastern NEWS” in an adjacent area. It is planned to be producing in 2023, according to an investor presentation made July 16.

BP, HILCORP, ENI PROJECTS

BP, Hilcorp Energy and Eni Oil and Gas are also producing viscous oil in fields they operate on the North Slope. In Prudhoe Bay, BP is producing viscous oil from the Orion and Polaris deposits, which overlie parts of that field. A BP spokesperson said Friday that the two Prudhoe deposits averaged 8,068 b/d over the last 12 months.

Hilcorp and Eni are also producing from the Schrader Bluff viscous oil deposit in the Milne Point and Nikaitchuq fields. Schrader Bluff is the same geologic formation, but with a different name, from which ConocoPhillips is producing West Sak in the adjacent Kuparuk River field. Hilcorp is producing about 10,000 b/d of viscous oil from the Milne Point field, company spokesperson Lori Nelson said.

All of the North Slope viscous oil production is blended with conventional oil and shipped through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System to market. The lower quality of the viscous oil has the effect of slightly downgrading the overall quality of the conventional oil flowing through TAPS, for which other producers are compensated for through a Quality Bank formula for adjustments.

Over time, however, more oil will be coming from large new conventional oil discoveries on the slope which are of higher quality, in the 40 degrees-plus API gravity range, which will more than compensate for the effect of the viscous oil.

Source: Platts