Feature: European refiners upbeat despite growing electric vehicles buzz, diesel distress

European refiners are confident their fuels will remain in demand for decades to come despite electric vehicles beginning to eat into their key transport market and policies to improve air quality eroding regional sales of diesel cars.

– Reprieve expected from IMO sulfur cap

– Liquid fuels seen keeping energy density crown

– Regional refiners set to lose market share

As expectations over a sooner-rather-than-later peak in global oil demand gains pace, refining industry players at a recent meeting in Brussels said they expect the thirst for liquid fuels will be supported by growing demand from aviation, heavy truck and shipping sectors and a rising need for petrochemical feedstocks such as naphtha.

“Liquid fuels, thanks to their superior energy density, will be required for the long term, in particular, for the aviation, marine and heavy duty sectors where almost no sustainable alternative technology can be found,” John Cooper, head of European refining industry group FuelsEurope told the eighth EU Refining Forum of industry and policy officials in Brussels.

The outlook is broadly borne out by most long term forecasters. While total European oil demand will shrink to 6.5 million b/d by 2040 from 11.1 million b/d in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency, projections for global transport fuels demand remain firm.

Despite the long-term declines in oil use for passenger vehicles, the impact on fuel demand will be far offset by growing aviation, shipping road freight and petrochemical demand, the IEA believes.

“Some may say that in the long term diesel is dead, but this is the relatively far future,” Stephen George, chief economist at energy consulting group KBC, said.

“Today there is demand for middle distillates because of road haulage, aviation and bunkering as well as the passenger car fleet. That won’t all disappear overnight ? in fact, in some market segments it is likely to grow,” he added.

SHIPPING FUEL

The biggest change for Europe’s long-suffering refiners is the near-term outlook for global distillates demand after tighter bunker fuel specification kick-in from 2020.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will tighten the global sulfur cap for marine bunker fuels to 0.5% from 2020, from the current 3.5%.

The new regulation will require a major shift in the blendstocks used for bunker fuels, S&P Global Platts Analytics expects, initially creating a huge disposition issue for 3 million b/d of high sulfur fuel oil. That volume will be replaced by marine gas oil and various low sulfur blends of gasoil/residuals.

Diesel and jet cracks will grow sharply and even gasoline cracks will benefit as plants focus on middle distillate yields at the expense of light ends.

The IMO decision and other low-sulfur regulations are also set to support the margins of complex refineries, which are able to produce low-sulfur products, and undermine those of simpler or older plants.

“If the diesel market slows down, there will still be the bunker market after 2020. Currently Europe imports around 1 million b/d of diesel and in the short term imports of gasoil could increase because of the IMO 2020 changes,” George said.

“Distillates will do very well after 2020. Not making fuel oil will be a huge margin boost, and distillates will strengthen on strong demand,” he said.

ENERGY INTENSITY

Pushed by policymakers in Brussels, European refiners have spent billions of dollars upgrading their plants to produce cleaner fuels over the last two decades.

With European fuel demand in decline since 2005, the sector has grappled with painful downsizing and plant closures. European fuel makers have been spared further pain, supported by strong middle distillates margins due to a structural deficit in diesel.

But that palliative is also now evaporating as air quality concerns gather momentum with more European cities banning more polluting diesel cars.

More vehicles are expected to use gasoline and electricity. Regional diesel sales have slumped since the 2015 VW emission scandal. Demand for new diesel cars in Britain plunged by more than a third year-on-year in March and diesel sales in Germany and France have also fallen — albeit by a smaller margin.

But FuelsEurope’s Cooper is adamant European refiners will still be called on to supply liquid fuels beyond 2050 as no viable alternative to the high energy density of hydrocarbon fuels is yet on the horizon.

According to data presented by Cooper, a Boeing 787 weighs 230 tons at takeoff, of which 100 mt is jet fuel. “If that is to be replaced by batteries, it will take 2000 mt of batteries,” he added, noting that “it would take many new technologies to get electricity and batteries to replace jet fuel.”

Equally, batteries would take significant loading space from vans and trucks, according to a presentation by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Electric trucks are also three times more expensive than the traditional ones relying on diesel and costs to the consumer need to be considered.

According to ACEA, improving the internal combustion engine and diesel technology will play a major role in the future CO2 reductions. The association expects that RDE-compliant Euro 6 diesel vehicles will be part of the options needed for reducing CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, some are questioning whether subsidies given for buying EVs should be instead aimed at owners of 20-year old diesel vans who could replace them with newer cleaner ones.

For now, 90% of the heavy-duty vehicles in Europe need to use diesel, which offers low fuel costs and high mileage crucial for transportation of heavy goods, according to a presentation by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association at the Brussels conference.

SHRINKING SHARE

Meanwhile, policymakers in the European Commission are keen to push ahead with higher penetration of EVs, help by its low-carbon plans and a package of incentives such as the installation of charging points at public car parks.

The EU aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 as part of its long term decarbonization strategy and “the question is not if, but the question is how” we can achieve this, said Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete at the EU refining forum.

Refiners will need to invest in upgrades, retrofits or hydro-treating facilities to meet these ever-tightening standards. As more new, export-oriented refiners come on stream in the Middle East, the greater threat to European downstream earnings may be one of scale rather than margins.

Russian refiners have been upgrading and building hydrocrackers on a massive scale and with expanded pipeline capacity are poised for rising diesel exports to Europe.

Even if the battle between EVs and diesel cars remains a long- rather than short-term challenge for European refiners, growing diesel supply from upgraded or newly built refineries in Russia, the Middle East and Asia may cut into their margins and their utilization. Last year runs reached the highest since 2005, according to the IEA.

But as regional oil demand ebbs, European refining runs could slip from 13.3 million b/d in 2016 to 10 million b/d by end of the next decade. In this scenario, refining hubs East of Suez will be the winners, the IEA believes, with more than 11 million b/d of new capacity growth to 2040.

