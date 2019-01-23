Feature: German economic slowdown weighs on petrochemical demand

Fears over an economic slowdown in Europe fueled by the weakest German economic growth in five years and a struggling automobile industry are weighing on demand for petrochemicals, market participants said.

Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, ranging from the threat of trade wars, tariffs, and sanctions to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit all weighed on the German economy, Germany’s federal statistics office (Destatis) said.

Destatis said that its initial calculations showed German GDP grew 1.5% on the year in 2018. However, it pointed out that it was the lowest growth rate in five years, saying the economy had lost momentum.

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY GROWTH SLUMPS

The economic slowdown was accompanied by a slump in the industrial and manufacturing sector, which, according to the latest data from Destatis, recorded a 4.3% year-on-year fall in industrial orders in November 2018.

Particularly, the automobile sector in Europe, one of the key demand centers for synthetic rubbers, oxo-alcohols, and plastics such as ABS and polypropylene, has struggled over the past year.

The latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) shows December 2018 EU car registrations fell 8.4% year on year, with demand for cars contracting in all major EU markets except Italy, “continuing the downward trend that started with the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) in September,” according to ACEA.

The WLTP is a new emissions test procedure which came into force on September 1, 2018. As a result of the introduction of the new test, manufacturers had to slow vehicle production rates until their vehicles passed the more stringent test.

Car registrations over the whole of 2018 grew a meager 0.1%.

OXO-ALCOHOL PRICES SINK TO MULTI-MONTH LOWS

This combined with worries about an economic slowdown has had a widespread impact on demand or petrochemical products, particularly those used in the automobile industry, such as oxo-alcohols.

“The release of GDP data in Germany, the probable recession, is a blow to [buying] morale. Brexit is also having an impact, people are cautious about buying too much,” a trader said.

Even though there have been a number of mitigating factors that prevented oxo-alcohol prices from slumping earlier, the general slowdown is now having a more pronounced impact on the oxo-alcohols market.

“Maintenances over the last year, tremendous logistical problems and force majeure basically mitigated [the knock-on effects] of the general downward economic trend. But now we can feel the impact of the economic slowdown,” a second source said.

Last Thursday 2-ethyl hexanol hit a 10-month low of Eur1,100/mt FD NWE. Normal-butanol hit an eight-month low of Eur990/mt FD NWE, S&P Global Platts data shows. Lastly, iso-butanol hit a seven-month low on January 10 of Eur850/mt.

“This January [is not a] normal January,” the second source said. Demand usually rebounds in the New Year after the holiday lull.

AUTOMOBILE SLUMP WEIGHS ON ABS

The anemic European automobile sector also affected acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

Prices for ABS fell by 17% or Eur330/mt in the last quarter of 2018, S&P Global Platts data shows. Germany’s automotive industry is a major consumer of ABS in the European market.

Demand for European-origin product fell as end user consumption waned and as consumers chose to prioritize imports. “It is a bit slow for monthly spot deals, with a hand-to-mouth effect as long as the ABS price level is expected to continue to decrease,” a distributor said.

The situation worsened as customers became increasingly wary of buying too much product. “Customers remain reluctant to buy more than they really need for the month,” an ABS producer said.

However, in the New Year the ABS market turned more bullish, but producers said they are waiting for an uptick in automotive production before adjusting their expectations upward.

The ABS December contract price was assessed at Eur1,560/mt FD NWE, a two-year low, on December 19, 2018. By last Wednesday, it was little changed at at Eur1,600/mt FD NWE.

MIXED OUTLOOK ON SYNTHETIC RUBBERS

On the styrene-butadiene rubber market, SBR producer margins began to shrink last year as raw material prices kept rising at the same time as end user-demand weakened.

Spot prices for SBR fell by 3%, from around Eur1,500/mt in mid-summer 2018 to around Eur1,250/mt, unable to recover since the holidays ended.

SSBR hit a 15-month low on January 11, 2019, of Eur1515/mt FD NWE.

“Car sales are not doing great, so SBR consumers only buy minimum volumes under their contract. While the replacement market is normal, it is not enough to support full production levels at main European plants,” an SBR trader said.

However, another source was more bullish, saying that a drop in car sales might not affect demand for SBR all that much, arguing that tire sales are somewhat independent of the number of new cars being sold.

“If you don’t buy a new car you will still need new tires and I do expect a pick-up in that segment,” the source said. “[There’s] latent demand, not lost demand,” the source concluded.

On the contractual business, sources said that the main SBR consumers in the tire sector have requested lower quantities of SBR under their contracts for 2019 than in 2018.

“They [tire companies] made volume cuts of up to 20%, the highest was 22%, in their contract orders for 2019,” a producer said.

Source: Platts