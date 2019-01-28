Feature: With multiple arb lanes open, US naphtha suppliers said looking toward Asia

Prompt outlook for the US naphtha market appears rosy as suppliers have more outlets to ship out the product, but producers were heard to have their sights set towards the Far East for more lucrative premiums.

US Gulf Coast market sources have said an open arbitrage to the Far East and Latin America has sent cargoes of the gasoline blendstock and petrochemical feedstock sailing out of the local market to homes with more attractive profits, tightening supply in the USGC in recent weeks.

Prices in the Latin America region are near their peak and decline on the freight chartering rates on the US-Asia route, naphtha’s “natural home,” were heard to support cargo movements eastward.

USGC market sources say cargoes of reformer-grade and light naphtha were sailing east and cargoes of light naphtha were headed to Latin America.

“There is a lot of naphtha going to Asia,” a USGC market source said.

A second USGC market source said approximately 14 naphtha cargoes were booked to sail East this month.

OUTBOUND

According to S&P Global Platts fixture logs, four Long Range 1 vessels were heard on subjects or fully fixed for USGC-Far East voyages in January, as of January 23.

The Nexus Victoria was booked by BP at lump sum $2 million to lift a cargo of naphtha January 7.

The BW Hudson was heard on subjects for an unknown charterer at lump sum $2.05 million, to load January 12 and discharge in Japan.

The Torm Signe was heard booked by Vitol at lump sum $2.05 million, to lift a cargo of naphtha January 18. A second USGC market source said the Torm Signe was likely to sail East, but that other options existed.

The Gulf Coral was heard booked by Valero at lump sum $1.8 million, to load January 25-27.

The first USGC market source said at least two vessels, the Kings Road and the Fulham Road, were booked to carry light naphtha cargoes from the USGC to Brazil.

Platts assessed USGC standard naphtha barges at barge gasoline minus 6.5 cents/gal Wednesday, for an outright price of 134.52 cents/gal.

On Friday, standard naphtha barges were assessed at their highest outright level since late November, at 140.93 cents/gal.

Over the past 10 days the outright price of USGC standard naphtha barges has averaged 134.537 cents/gal, 12.541 cents/gal higher than the average of the previous 10-day period.

Asia benchmark CFR Japan naphtha physical averaged $496.2/mt from January 16-22 and was seen at $485.375/mt on Wednesday. Spot cargoes for all naphtha grades are still commanding cash differentials at premium levels to the benchmark.

Cash differentials for light paraffinic naphtha spot cargoes averaged $4.58/mt in the past five trading days to CFR Japan naphtha physical benchmark.

Already, some US suppliers might have been on the forefront in engaging for opportunities.

“Some sellers asked us about that they have indicative US cargoes,” one end user in North Asia region said.

Moreover, the gradual decline on chartering rates has widened the economics margins for the US suppliers to move naphtha to Asia.

Freight fees for deploying a Long Range I vessel to Northeast Asia from the US had been gradually slipping off, down to $30/mt Tuesday versus $34.17/mt one week ago and $35/mt in the highest level month to date.

FREIGHT RATES

Freight costs for vessels travelling on the US Gulf Coast-Far East route have fallen month on month for both Medium Range and Long Range 1 tankers from December 2018 to January 2019. The MR USGC-Far East route had a monthly average freight rate of lump sum $1.727 million in December 2018 and a monthly average rate of lump sum $1.432 million for January 2019, a decrease of 16.94% month on month. Long Range 1 freight costs did not drop as drastically, according to Platts data, averaging at lump sum $2.02 million in December 2018 and lump sum $1.935 in January 2019, a drop of 4.21% month on month.

Long Range 1 vessels were more active on the USGC-Far East route in January than their smaller Medium Range counterparts, likely because of the larger vessel class’ lower dollar per metric ton rate. In January, the average for Long Range 1 vessels going from the USGC to the Far East was $32.24/mt, whereas Medium Range vessels on the same route had a January average of $37.69/mt.

“About four LR1s and four MRs year to date were fixed to the Far East,” a shipbroker said. “But not sure even if all of those are naphtha cargoes.”

Source: Platts