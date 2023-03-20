Fed balance sheet jump raises questions for QT

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet jumped by around $300 billion in the latest week as banks rushed to shore up cash balances, raising questions on whether the U.S. central bank will be able to continue its quantitative tightening (QT) program.

The Fed began letting bonds roll off its balance sheet last June as part of its process to normalize monetary conditions, but the latest week’s expansion has now undone a large portion of this tightening.

The Fed’s balance sheet peaked at $8.965 trillion in April 2022, and fell as low as $8.340 trillion on March 1, before rising back to now stand at $8.639 trillion.

The Fed injected $440 billion in bank reserves in the latest week, which reverses a third of the $1.3 trillion of the tightening in bank reserves that has occurred since the end of 2021, JPMorgan analysts including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note.

With the backdrop of elevated banking system liquidity or reserve needs, “this naturally raises the question whether the Fed can continue QT, similar to 2018/2019,” they said.

The Fed had to inject additional reserves into the banking system in 2019 after it pared its balance sheet too far, causing a spike in the cost of borrowing in the repurchase agreement (repo) market as banks scrambled for cash.

Source: Reuters