Fed Has Made Little Progress Diversifying Leadership, Report Says

Leadership at the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks continues to suffer from a lack of racial, gender and economic diversity, a report released Thursday said.

The Fed’s dearth of diversity at the quasi-private regional banks extends from their presidents to the boards of directors that play a role overseeing them. The Center for Popular Democracy’s Fed Up campaign said in the report that of 108 directors now on the Fed boards, 77% are bankers or from business, 72% are white and just under 60% are male, in a system where 10 of the 12 regional bank presidents are white, and three are female.

“While some Federal Reserve regional banks have made modest progress in gender and racial diversity, board members from the business and banking sectors continue to dominate leadership positions,” the report said.

Fed Up is a left leaning organization that has pressed the central bank for a number of years to diversify its leadership ranks and for its officials to play closer attention to how minorities and the economically disadvantaged can be helped by central-bank policy choices.

The report said there will always be a tension in how the Fed is structured, because its regional operations mirror how private banks are set up. But the group said the Fed “represents the public and must put the interest of the broad public first,” and having leaders that represent the broader public interest is one step toward meeting that goal.

While not a focus of the report, the Fed’s Washington-based Board of Governors itself is entirely white. Of the five sitting governors including Chairman Jerome Powell, two are female. In the Fed’s history, there have only been three black governors.

At the regional Fed banks, Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic is the sole African-American, and the only African-American to ever hold a regional bank president role in the central bank’s century long history.

The Fed’s regional banks operate under the control of the board in Washington. But their local boards, which draw membership from the private sector, are by law divided between classes of directors that allot slots for bankers and local businesses and community interests. These boards advise bank presidents on central-bank operations and conduct leadership searches when a vacancy arises, although banking-sector directors are no longer involved in this process.

Regional bank presidents have spoken favorably about the role their boards play. But some critics have questioned whether these board members gain too much insight into central bank policy deliberations. Regional Fed boards have at times created headaches for the central bank. For example, Last September, Anne Pramaggiore, the then chairwoman of the Chicago Fed board, stepped down after her employer came under federal investigation.

Fed officials have in recent years taken much greater heed of how their policies affect those who often struggle in the economy, and the central bank has also taken on leadership diversity more seriously. Policy makers have noted the very strong job market seen ahead of the coronavirus pandemic had done much to help bring minority unemployment rates down closer to broader readings. But they have also noted that the tools available to the central bank make it hard for the Fed to target support to the disadvantaged.

The Fed has also sought to promote diversity among directors at regional Fed banks. The report noted that so-called Class C directors, which are installed on regional boards by the Fed in Washington, “have seen meaningful improvements in diversity in the last seven years.” The Fed formally tracks its progress on this diversity front.

As the nation has been roiled by protests calling for racial justice in the wake of police killings of black Americans, central bankers have also weighed in, acknowledging America’s shortfalls.

“It is time for us to collectively embrace the promise of an inclusive America, one where everyone can participate fully,” Mr. Bostic said in an essay released by his bank. “A commitment to an inclusive society also means a commitment to an inclusive economy,” he wrote, adding, “such an economy would represent a rebuke of systemic racism and other exclusionary structures.”

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan, a former Goldman Sachs top executive, also noted in recent comments that he believed systemic racism was an issue stopping the economy from reaching its full potential.

On Wednesday, Chicago Fed leader Charles Evans said “at the Chicago Fed we have made diversity and inclusion a priority in our own corporate culture.”

The Fed Up report noted that Mr. Evans’s board was the most diverse among the regional Fed banks, while the board of the San Francisco Fed, led by Mary Daly, was the least.

Earlier this week, former Minneapolis Fed leader Narayana Kocherlakota wrote that based on who sets policy at the Fed, the central bank was “no exception” to the same systemic racism that keeps minorities out of leadership positions in the broader economy.

