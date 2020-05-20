Federal Marine Terminals Implements Cloud-Based Octopi by Navis TOS at Port Manatee

Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that they have gone live with Octopi by Navis at Federal Marine Terminals Inc., Port Manatee. The stevedoring company implemented Octopi as part of its larger strategy for enhanced operational efficiency.

Located in Florida, Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the Panama Canal and handles more than 10 million tons of cargo each year including bulk, breakbulk, container and general cargo. As a tenant of the Port, FMT implementing Octopi at Port Manatee will provide visibility into its operations to keep its customers and FMT employees informed in real-time and will aid in its business goals of increased quality, efficiency and productivity. Due to the dedication of both the Octopi and FMT teams, the implementation was completed ahead of schedule and was able to be put into practice sooner.

“At Federal Marine Terminals, we have made it a priority to improve our performance to better support our customers’ changing business needs,” said Chris Dugas VP of Operations. “We selected the Octopi software because it is user friendly and gave us the ability to have real-time data sharing for all of our stakeholders, giving us a competitive edge. To date, we have already seen great results and have gotten positive feedback from our employees using it. It has really helped us boost our capabilities at the port.”

“Providing end-to-end visibility through our software lets us give insights into terminal operations to help our customers better track cargo and allow their teams to make more informed decisions on the ground,” said Martin Bardi, VP Global Sales, Octopi. “We admire Federal Marine Terminal’s commitment to investing in tools and services to help them expand, especially locally, and we are proud to be a partner to them.”

Source: Navis