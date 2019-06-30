Fednav Takes Delivery of a New Vessel with a Historic Name

At the Oshima Shipyard in Japan, Fednav Limited took delivery of the Federal St Laurent, its latest Great Lakes-suitable handysize vessel. The ceremony was attended by officials from both Fednav and Oshima together with Ms. Denisha Lubiani of Alcoa, the godmother of the vessel.

The Federal St Laurent is a 34,500 DWT international ice-class bulk carrier, flagged in the Marshall Islands. Built to trade in the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes, the vessel is certified by DNV GL. It emits 30% less greenhouse gases than similar vessels built 20 years ago and is equipped with an Optimarin ultraviolet ballast water treatment system.

Named in honour of the river that flows along the company’s headquarter city, Montreal, and to celebrate Fednav’s 75th anniversary, the vessel is the fourth Federal St Laurent in Fednav’s history. The name has always represented the company’s special bond to the St. Lawrence River (St. Laurent in French) and its maritime community.

Name Purchased

/Built Shipyard Country Federal

St Laurent 1968 Cockerill Belgium Federal

St Laurent 1978 Hyundai Korea Federal

St Laurent 1996 Jiangnan China Federal

St Laurent 2019 Oshima Japan

“For our 75th anniversary we wanted to recognize our hometown river, and to reflect its significance for our family, our employees, and our partners” said Paul Pathy, President and CEO of Fednav. “This vessel is anchored in the history of Fednav, but more importantly, it represents the strong links between the Great Lakes, the Seaway, the St. Lawrence River and the rest of the world.”

Fednav Limited is Canada’s largest international bulk shipping company. Its fleet is comprised of more than 100 bulk carriers trading worldwide, 64 of these are owned. From offices on four continents, the company operates the largest fleet of Great Lakes-suitable oceangoing vessels, the largest fleet in the world of ice-class bulk carriers, and three ice-breaking cargo ships that service the Arctic twelve months a year.

Source: Fednav