Fed’s Barkin says U.S. economy still needs support: FT

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told the Financial Times on.ft.com/3p2FEpe newspaper the U.S. economy still needed support despite fears of a jump in prices.

Barkin said he expected “short-term price volatility” but stressed he saw deflationary as well as inflationary risks on the horizon.

“I’m keeping my focus on medium-term (inflation) expectations,” Barkin said in the interview published on Monday.

“I still think there are a lot of people out of work who need a bridge to the other side, and I am supportive of what we can do to help them.”

Source: Reuters