Fed’s Bullard Doesn’t See Coronavirus Second Wave as Major Threat

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard broke from some of his central bank colleagues and said he isn’t that worried that the economy will be again felled again by a later resurgence of the coronavirus.

When it comes to managing risks around the pandemic, “so much has been said about this already, that I think as soon as something would pop up we’d be all over that as a society, pounce on it at that point and keep it under control,” Mr. Bullard said Wednesday. “So I’m relatively optimistic about the second-wave scenario because I think we are not naive about that.”

Mr. Bullard made his comments in remarks to a gathering held by the Missouri Growth Association. He spoke just ahead of the release of minutes from the central bank’s late April meeting. At that gathering, officials tallied up the massive damage visited on the U.S. economy by the pandemic, which has led to a broad shutdown in activity to help mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 disease that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

A number of central bank officials have cast a cautious eye toward the economic reopening that has happened in some parts of the nation, given that the pandemic hasn’t yet been contained. They have warned that reopening the economy and having to shut it down again because of resurgence in illness and death would be devastating.

In the Fed’s meeting minutes, there was a sense the health crisis is far from resolution, at least based on how officials thought about it three weeks ago. The minutes said “a number of participants judged that there was a substantial likelihood of additional waves of outbreak in the near or medium term. ”

Mr. Bullard, in his remarks Wednesday, retained his optimism about the outlook and his skepticism the lockdown can persist for much longer without causing lasting damage to the economy.

What’s happened is “a big shock and, yes, the economy numbers are going to look very bad by historical standards,” Mr. Bullard said. “But on the other hand I think we are more or less on track for where we would have expected to be at this point,” given the aggressive policy response and “we have every chance of a good recovery in the second half,” he said.

The official added, “I don’t see any reason why 2021 couldn’t be a great year.”

In separate comments Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees little chance of rising inflation in the U.S. while the nation navigates the coronavirus crisis.

When it comes to rising price pressures, “I’m not concerned about that in the next year or so,” Mr. Bostic told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he expects to see “muted” price pressures for now on weak activity and soft commodity prices.

Mr. Bostic said that rather than worrying about inflation “as of right now, my focus is on making sure this recovery is as robust as possible and that relief is getting in the hands of the folks who need it.”

The Fed’s pandemic-driven lending programs have flooded financial markets with cash and its balance sheet has swelled, leading some to worry about an eventual inflation surge. Fed officials have largely rejected that risk, at least in the near term.

Mr. Bostic, in comments in a speech to a group in Jacksonville, Fla., delivered by video, said that if the central bank sees more ways to help the economy, it will try to do them. Earlier Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas leader Robert Kaplan said on CNBC he expects the Fed and the government will both have to do more to aid the economy.

