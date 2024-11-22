Fed’s Collins sees more rate cuts ahead for US central bank

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins reiterated on Wednesday she believes the U.S.central bank has more interest rate cuts ahead as it seeks to normalize monetary policy while inflation pressures ease.

“I expect additional adjustments will likely be appropriate over time, to move the policy rate gradually from its current restrictive stance back into a more neutral range,” Collins said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Collins cautioned, however, that rate cuts will be decidedmeeting-by-meeting, driven by data, without apreset plan of action.

The official said she favored a gradual course of action with an uncertain end game. “The intent is not to ease too quickly or too much, hindering the disinflation progress to date. At the same time, easing too slowly or too little could unnecessarily weaken the labor market,” she noted.

Collins spoke as the Fed’s December policy meeting approaches, and markets are debating whether the current4.5% to 4.75% federal funds rate target range will be lowered. The Fed started cutting rates in September as inflation pressures have eased and worries about labor market health have risen.

Collins was upbeat about the economy, describing it as being in a “good place overall, with inflation heading back to the 2% target amid a healthy labor market.” Risks to the outlook are roughly in balance, she said, while flagging what is likely to be uneven progress on getting inflation back to target.

“I see little scope for wages to disrupt the ongoing disinflation progress,” Collins said, citing strong levels of productivity. It would not be good for the labor market grow weaker, she added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Richard Chang)