Fed’s Daly: would to see tightening of financial conditions

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday repeated her view, shared by her fellow U.S. central bankers, that the Fed should raise interest rates in March, and then consider next steps based on the data.

“We’ve already seen financial conditions tighten somewhat as the Fed has started talking about our path of raising interest rates and I’d like to see continued tightening up of some financial conditions so that we’re right sizing the amount of accommodation we’re giving to the economy, to the economy’s ability to run and sustain on its own,” Daly told SiriusXM Business Radio in an interview, according to a transcript.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)