Fed’s Goolsbee: inflation can continue to fall amid strong economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve does not need to be overly concerned by recent higher-than-expected economic growth and employment figures as long as inflation continues to trend back toward the central bank’s 2% target rate, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday.

“If we keep getting strong…jobs numbers, GDP growth numbers while inflation goes down we’d have to be entertaining the possibility that we are entering a period like the mid to late 90s,” Goolsbee said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“They do not have to mean overheating in the traditional sense if the supply side is moving around…so it affords new possibilities for monetary policy that are more positive than in a normal demand-driven frame,” Goolsbee added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)