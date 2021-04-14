Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Fed’s Kaplan: will be ‘a while’ until U.S. reaches full employment

Fed’s Kaplan: will be ‘a while’ until U.S. reaches full employment

in World Economy News 15/04/2021

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday it will be “a while” before the United States reaches full employment, even as he repeated his view that the Fed should begin to withdraw support from the economy sooner than most of his colleagues do.

The Fed should reduce its “extraordinary measures…at the first opportunity once we’ve reached, and are reaching, some of these benchmarks” including the weathering of the pandemic and progress toward full employment and 2% inflation, he said in a virtual appearance at the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software