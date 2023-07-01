Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Fed’s lending to banks shrinks in latest week

Fed’s lending to banks shrinks in latest week

in World Economy News 01/07/2023

Federal Reserve lending to banks shrunk modestly in the latest week, central bank data released Thursday showed.

The Fed lent banks $3.2 billion via its discount window as of Wednesday, unchanged from June 21. It lent $103.1 billion from its Bank Term Funding Program, from $102.7 billion on June 21. Fed “other credit” tied to the government wind down of failed banks stood at $168.3 billion, from June 21’s $172.3 billion.

Altogether, lending via the three programs stood at $274.7 billion from $278.2 billion the week before.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software