Fed’s Mester Says Improved Economic Outlook Supports More Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday that a shifting outlook for the economy may mean the central bank has to raise rates more than she once expected.

“With fiscal policy turning from restrictive to stimulative, the economy growing above trend, and investment rising, the short-term equilibrium interest rate is rising, too,” Ms. Mester said in the text of a speech to be presented at an event in Paris.

The possibility of a higher level of interest rates that is neither stimulative or restrictive of growth, the longer run outlook for monetary policy could shift, she said.

“As the expansion continues, it could be that in order to maintain our policy goals, we may need to move the fed-funds rate, for a time, a bit above the level of the funds rate that is expected to prevail over the longer run,” Ms. Mester said

The central bank official is a voting member of the interest-rate setting Federal Open Market Committee. She has been a steadfast supporter of raising rates. The FOMC last boosted its overnight target rate in March, lifting it to between 1.50% and 1.75%. Then, officials penciled in two more increases, but strong job data and rising price pressures are driving some to think the Fed might increase rates four times in 2018.

Officials over recent years have steadily lowered their expectation of how far the Fed might raise rates to get policy neutral in regards to its economic impact. But some now believe that in the wake of things like the recently passed tax cuts and government spending increases, coupled with a strong economy, so-called neutral rates may be moving higher over time. That could shift the outlook for U.S. monetary policy toward a more hawkish stance.

In the near term, Ms. Mester remains upbeat.

“The U.S. economy is performing very well and I expect that to continue. Over this year and next, I expect above-trend output growth, continued strength in labor markets, and firming inflation,” she said. She said the job market has likely gone above full employment levels, with inflation moving sustainably toward the Fed’s 2% inflation target over the next one to two years.

“This outlook is based on favorable underlying fundamentals, including accommodative monetary and fiscal policies, healthy household balance sheets, rising personal income, a global economy that is improving overall, and stable inflation expectations,” Ms. Mester said.

Ms. Mester said in this environment, the Fed should press forward with rate rises.

“It is appropriate to continue to remove some of the monetary policy accommodation to ensure that we avoid a buildup in risks to macroeconomic stability that could arise if the economy were allowed to overheat or a buildup of financial imbalances or risks to financial stability that could arise from the extended period of very low interest rates,” Ms. Mester said.

