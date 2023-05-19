Fed’s Powell says no decisions made yet on next rate action

Recent News

  

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the path ahead for monetary policy has grown less certain after just over a year’s worth of aggressive rate rises aimed at countering inflation.

“The risks of doing too much or doing too little are becoming more balanced and our policy adjusted to reflect that,” Powell said at a research conference at his bank, adding, “We haven’t made any decisions about the extent to which additional policy firming will be appropriate.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

