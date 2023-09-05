Fed’s Waller: Recent data gives space to decide next rate move

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday the latest spate of economic data is giving the central bank space to see if it needs to raise rates again.

Recent economic news is “going to allow us to proceed carefully,” Waller said in a CNBC interview, adding “there’s nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon, so we can just sit there, wait for the data, see if things continue” on their current trajectory.

Waller spoke to the television channel following the release Friday of hiring data that showed that in August the economy continued to gain jobs at a solid clip even as the unemployment rate shot up to 3.8% in August from 3.5% the month before.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)