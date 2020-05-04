FEPORT: Before talking about recovery, relief is needed

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemy, all sectors of the supply chain have shown a significant resilience to face the crisis and to ensure the continuity of work.

Most of the companies have reorganized themselves and adopted sanitary measures to ensure a safe environment for workers. The good news is that up to now most of the supermarkets and hospitals have been delivered with goods and equipment and shortages have been limited to products which are highly demanded at global level.

However, due to the lockdown, many companies are facing important difficulties and it is anticipated that the COVID-19 crisis economic consequences will be tremendous.

In the maritime logistics sector for instance, blank sailings and lockdowns which had a delayed impact on EU ports in March and April will, in May and in the coming months, heavily weigh on the results of port companies and terminals.

It is therefore crucial that relief measures concern all critical segments of the supply and logistics chains and more particularly port companies. Seaport terminals are mobilized since weeks to ensure business continuity and safeguard employment in spite of the numerous blank sailings.

We call on EU institutions in particular the Council and MEPs who are going to discuss the package of measures that aims at providing relief to the transport sector (aviation, rail, maritime, inland navigation and road sectors) by solving practical problems, removing administrative burdens, and increasing flexibility, to grant careful attention to those who are discharging cargo in all European ports, i.e. more than 1200 port companies employing more than 390 000 EU port workers.

European port companies and terminals should benefit from the same relief that is granted to other port users. This is a matter of equality of treatment and recognition for the role played by those companies which, even in the most difficult conditions, ensure that cargo is moved from ships to be loaded on other modes of transport.

FEPORT members also call on EU institutions to act with caution with respect to the restoration of normal activities and procedures in the transport sector. Indeed, the port sector is very sensitive to the fluidity of the cargo flows within the supply and logistics chain and to the checks at the Member Sates’ borders. Green Lanes are certainly contributing to lower the pressure at this moment. Therefore, while we do understand the wish to lift all derogations to normal rules and procedures for circulation, checks, transfers, etc…, it is important to grant sufficient time to logistics chains to adapt and recover.

When it comes to recovery plans, we look forward to having an inclusive and transparent discussion with EU institutions and all other stakeholders of the maritime logistics chains as we cannot imagine that after this COVID-19 crisis, some sectors of the maritime cluster deserve more attention than others.

Source: Feport