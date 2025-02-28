FEPORT welcomes the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal and Omnibus proposals

The Clean Industrial Deal communication is a major milestone translating the Commission’s willingness to continue its pursuit of EU Climate targets while ensuring that companies maintain and expand their competitiveness through support for the deployment of clean technologies and access to affordable energy prices.

Terminal operators and the transport modes calling at their facilities (e.g. ships and trucks) are taking real steps towards the decarbonisation of their operations, for example through electrification. However, the prices and accessibility of clean energy can be real bottlenecks in this respect, that also affect the competitive position of EU ports vis-a-vis third countries.

FEPORT therefore particularly supports the announced plans to lower energy prices and cut permitting times for the deployment of grid, energy storage and renewable projects.

FEPORT members are looking forward to the State aid simplification proposals in June this year as well as the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan, as targeted support can help accelerate the deployment of green technologies in the port sector such as cargo handling equipment propelled by electricity or clean fuels.

“It is crucial that the contribution of terminal operators to the green transition is not overlooked as they can contribute to emission reductions by greening their own operations, but also by allowing the transhipment of goods between maritime and clean hinterland transport modes or through the handling of cargo that is crucial for the energy transition” says FEPORT Secretary General, Ms Lamia Kerdjoudj.

“Their role should be clearly recognised in the EU’s green finance policies, most notably in the Taxonomy framework” underlines FEPORT Secretary General.

FEPORT will carefully assess the proposed revisions to the Taxonomy Climate and Environmental Delegated Acts included in the Omnibus package, also in view of examining how these proposals and the amendments to CSRD and CDDD contribute to the much-needed reduction of red tape for companies.

