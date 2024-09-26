Ferries Power Global Trade and Communities: Interferry Celebrates World Maritime Day 2024

As the world marks World Maritime Day under the theme “Navigating the future: safety first!”, Interferry, the association representing the ferry industry world-wide, emphasizes its work for safety in global ferry traffic and highlights the vital role ferries play in driving economic prosperity and social connection.

“World Maritime Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we share to ensure a safe and thriving maritime industry,” says Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan. “Safety remains paramount, and our work programs and annual conferences feature prominent discussions on best practices and cutting-edge technologies to ensure the safest possible operations. At the same time, we will continue to be a vocal advocate for the industry and work to ensure the best possible framework conditions for sustainable growth and development in ferry shipping worldwide.”

Promoting the highest standard of maritime safety and security as well as adherence to respective regulations is a key objective of Interferry: The association´s Domestic Safety Committee supports developing regions through best practices shared in seminars, workshops and fact-finding missions. Examples include the FERRYSAFE project in the Philippines in 2019 and the Africa Ferry Safety Seminar in 2024.

In connection with the safety work, Interferry once again emphasizes the importance of the ferry industry for economies and societies around the world. The global economic impact is estimated at $60.3 billion in GDP through direct and supply chain and worker spending impacts, supporting more than 1.1 million jobs worldwide. Ferries provide lifelines for island communities, connecting them to mainland markets and essential services. With at least 4.27 billion passengers and 337 million vehicles transported per year, they also play a critical role in tourism, promoting regional development and cultural exchange.

To underline the special requirements of ferry services also within the maritime community, Interferry remains committed to working with stakeholders to build a robust and sustainable maritime future. From October 26th to 30th, the association once again brings the global ferry industry together at its 48th annual Interferry conference in Marrakech themed “Safety, Security and Sustainability”, providing a platform to share innovation, knowledge and experience.

Interferry is a highly respected global ferry trade association with consultative status at the International Maritime Organization and similar influence at the European Union as well as many other maritime governance authorities. With membership exceeding 270 companies in more than 40 countries, its primary purposes are to represent the ferry industry on regulatory and policy matters including safety and sustainability; to speak on behalf of the worldwide ferry sector which provides transport for over four billion passengers and 370 million vehicles annually; and to facilitate networking and communications among its members.

Source: Interferry