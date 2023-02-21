FET to deliver four enhanced ROVs to DOF Subsea

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a significant order from DOF Subsea to deliver four of its advanced work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The ROV order comprises of two 200HP XLX-C’s, which have recently been delivered and successfully mobilised in late 2022, as well as two 200HP XLX Evo II’s to be delivered in Q2, 2023. The XLX Evo II’s hydraulic systems have been redesigned in line with this contract and now share a vastly increased quantity of common component parts with the XLX-C’s, providing a customer benefit for spares commonality and subsequent availability.

All vehicles are being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

Mark Ainsworth, FET’s DOF account manager said: “This latest order from DOF Subsea further strengthens our position as a leading provider of high quality, adaptable ROVs for the global subsea market.

“The four new ROVs, which now share so many common systems and components with one another, will bring a mix of smaller footprint benefits via the XLX-C as well as larger platform payload and stability advantages via the XLX Evo II, depending on the task at hand.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to support DOF Subsea and their extensive range of Perry work class ROVs with these latest additions and look forward to further developing their capabilities in conjunction with the team at DOF over the coming months and years.”

Ingve Osberg, SVP Remote Systems at DOF Subsea added: “We have more than 20 years’ experience working with FET people and equipment and rely on the quality of the deliverables, reliability of the equipment and the high level of support focus that this long-standing relationship brings us as a key customer.”

Source: Forum Energy Technologies (FET)