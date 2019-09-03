Fewer U.S. Oil & Gas Rigs Can’t Slow Record Production

Oil and natural gas prices have either been too low, flat, or falling in recent months.

The U.S.-China trade war, record high U.S. crude output, and geopolitical risks have stagnated the oil market.

Mild weather amid record U.S. production have sunk the gas market to its lowest summer prices since 1998.

In turn, the oil rig count fell again (down 12) during the week, while the gas count remained at 162.

The combined rig count is now down 14% from the 1,048 rigs working a year ago at this time

In fact, at 742, the oil rig count is its lowest point since the first week of January 2018, with gas at its lowest since mid-April 2017.

Since the beginning of the year, oil rigs are down over 15%, with the gas count down 18%.

Responsible for 35% of U.S. crude production, the Permian basin has lost 58 oil rigs since the beginning of the year.

In Appalachia, yielding ~37% of U.S. gas supply, the Marcellus play has lost 16 gas rigs since peaking at 68 in early-April, with the Utica losing 7 since peaking at 20 in mid-May.

What is amazing is that despite a slowdown in activity, oil and gas output has continued to rise at all-time records , even though lower prices give little incentive to boost production

Looking at EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, the September production numbers will be even higher: oil adding 85,000 b/d, with gas production adding 0.730 Bcf/d.

Indeed, the U.S. oil and gas industry continues to do more with less: “US shale industry turns cash flow positive.”

Along with smaller CAPEX, several U.S. shale gas drillers have signaled that they plan to lay down more rigs in 2020.

Oil hedging for next year is now below average for a majority of U.S. producers.

The macro uncertainty of the U.S.-China trade war and geopoltical concerns have contributed to lower than usual forward-year hedging activity for the E&P companies.

EIA’s August Short-Term Energy Outlook, however, has U.S. crude output hitting 13.3 million b/d next year, up from 12.3 million b/d this year.

U.S. gas production is projected at 93 Bcf/d, up from 91 Bcf/d this year.

This gain in gas supply is likely being underestimated, and would be much smaller than the 7-10 Bcf/d annual growth seen this year and in 2018.

Farther out, more takeaway will continue to offer pricing relief for Permian producers.

More pipelines and exports have U.S. crude now trading at $5.00 to $5.50 discount to Brent, down from ~$8.60 in the second quarter.

The mighty Permian could add another 4 million b/d of supply by 2022, which will be essential to a mushrooming export complex along the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next decade, new U.S. oil production is expected to be six to eight times larger than that of Canada, the next largest new supplier globally.

In fact, Texas alone will accounting for more new oil and gas than any other country outside of the U.S. itself.

As for natural gas, increasingly the world’s go-to fuel, think of U.S. production rising at twice the rate of U.S. demand.

Thus, it will be our LNG exports that will be the essential market that fills the gap.

The potential is essentially limitless: Appalachia alone could add 15-17 Bcf/d of new output to reach 50 Bcf/d total within five years.

This is why many forecasters do not envision U.S. gas prices reaching $3.00 per MMBtu until 2026 or even later.

U.S. producers should take comfort because this would continually put natural gas in the driver’s for more power generation.

An immense low-cost U.S. gas resource base will reduce the competitiveness of wind and solar power in particular.

Source: Forbes