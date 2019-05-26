Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Freight News / Field for Nigeria’s Amenam oil exports slow resuming – Total

Field for Nigeria’s Amenam oil exports slow resuming – Total

in Freight News 26/05/2019

Oil production at the Ofon oilfield, which feeds into exports of Nigeria’s Amenam crude oil, resumed at a “reduced rate”, but force majeure remains in place, oil major Total said.

The company declared force majeure on exports of Amenam in late April, sources told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the French oil company said that production at the Ofon field had resumed in early May and would “gradually ramp-up back to full production.”

She added that force majeure would be lifted once the field was back to full production.

Exports of the grade are typically around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software