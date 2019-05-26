Field for Nigeria’s Amenam oil exports slow resuming – Total

Oil production at the Ofon oilfield, which feeds into exports of Nigeria’s Amenam crude oil, resumed at a “reduced rate”, but force majeure remains in place, oil major Total said.

The company declared force majeure on exports of Amenam in late April, sources told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the French oil company said that production at the Ofon field had resumed in early May and would “gradually ramp-up back to full production.”

She added that force majeure would be lifted once the field was back to full production.

Exports of the grade are typically around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)