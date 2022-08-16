Fifth convoy with agricultural products leaves Ukrainian ports

On the morning of 12 August, the fifth convoy with Ukrainian food left the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed that.

“This morning, the fifth convoy with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports. It includes the ship SORMOVSKIY 12, which left the port of Chornomorsk, and the bulk carrier STAR LAURA from the port of Pivdennyi. They have more than 63 thousand tons of agricultural products on board,” – the message says.

Thus, STAR LAURA has become the first Panamax-class ship that left Pivdennyi port since the beginning of the implementation of the “grain initiative”, and the third in the general list of giant ships that are already heading through the “grain corridor”.

In addition, on Friday, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports will receive 2 more vessels for loading, the BRAVE COMMANDER and the PETREL S. They will be loaded with more than 40,000 tons of Ukrainian grain.

On Friday, the Brave Commander ship is expected to arrive at the Pivdennyi port to load 23,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia as part of the UN World Food Program.

About 375,000 tons of grain cargoes and other products were exported through the sea “grain corridor”.

Ukraine will consider the possibility of adding the Mykolaiv seaport to the “grain corridor” if the Russian Federation complies with the agreements on unblocking the Ukrainian ports and guaranteeing security.

Source: Ukrayinska Pravda