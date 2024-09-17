Fifth LNG vessel loads cargo at Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, data shows

The fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 has been picked up by a vessel managed by a company under U.S. sanctions, according to ship tracking data.

The Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia’s Novatek NVTK.MM is also subject to Western sanctions over Russia’s war with Ukraine. Novatek has said media allegations the company was involved in establishing and managing a “shadow fleet” for the Arctic LNG 2 project were untrue.

On Sept. 14, the Asya Energy vessel berthed at the plant, and departed fully loaded on Sept. 15, according to data from Kpler and LSEG. The vessel is managed by India-based Ocean Speedstar Solutions, which was designated under sanctions by the U.S. State Department.

Ocean Speedstar Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)