Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Piracy and Security News / Fighting organized crime at sea needs int’l cooperation: Philippines

Fighting organized crime at sea needs int’l cooperation: Philippines

in Piracy and Security News 06/02/2019

Organized crime at sea is a global problem that needs international cooperation in its prevention and control, a representative of the Philippines to the United Nations said Tuesday.

“Organized crime at sea is a global problem that threatens security, stability and the rule of law, undermines economic prosperity and threatens the environment,” said Kira Christianne D. Azucena, charge d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Philippines to the United Nations. “Thus, international cooperation to prevent and control it is essential.”

The Security Council and all states have a shared responsibility to counter the threat of maritime crime through enhanced international cooperation, awareness-raising, information-sharing, capacity building, technical assistance and strengthened law enforcement, she told the Security Council in a debate.

“We call on all member states to adhere to and implement the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime and its protocols as well as relevant conventions countering maritime piracy. The Philippines is fully committed to cooperating with all states and stakeholders to combat piracy and other crimes committed at sea.”

Piracy in the Horn of Africa was stemmed by the vigilant and efficient counter-piracy operations and cooperation of many governments and organizations. However, piracy elsewhere continues, she said.
Source: Xinhua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software