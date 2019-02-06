Fighting organized crime at sea needs int’l cooperation: Philippines

Organized crime at sea is a global problem that needs international cooperation in its prevention and control, a representative of the Philippines to the United Nations said Tuesday.

“Organized crime at sea is a global problem that threatens security, stability and the rule of law, undermines economic prosperity and threatens the environment,” said Kira Christianne D. Azucena, charge d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Philippines to the United Nations. “Thus, international cooperation to prevent and control it is essential.”

The Security Council and all states have a shared responsibility to counter the threat of maritime crime through enhanced international cooperation, awareness-raising, information-sharing, capacity building, technical assistance and strengthened law enforcement, she told the Security Council in a debate.

“We call on all member states to adhere to and implement the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime and its protocols as well as relevant conventions countering maritime piracy. The Philippines is fully committed to cooperating with all states and stakeholders to combat piracy and other crimes committed at sea.”

Piracy in the Horn of Africa was stemmed by the vigilant and efficient counter-piracy operations and cooperation of many governments and organizations. However, piracy elsewhere continues, she said.

Source: Xinhua