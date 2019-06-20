Filipino seafarers affected by oil tanker attack now back in PH

The Filipino seafarers working in one of the two oil tankers damaged in an alleged attack near the Strait of Hormuz have returned home, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DFA said the 11 Filipino seafarers of MT Front Altair arrived in Manila this morning.

The MT Front Altair is one of the two vessels damaged during the incident near the Strait of Hormuz last June 13.

Representatives from the DFA, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the seafarers’ manning agency extended airport assistance to the returning Filipinos.

The other oil tanker MT Kokuka Courageous carried the 21 Filipino seafarers.

However, no details on the repatriation of the crew members of MT Kokuka Courageous have been made available so far.

Source: Inquirer